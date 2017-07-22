White Sox's Tim Anderson: Heads to bench Saturday
Anderson is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Royals.
The 24-year-old hasn't gotten a day off since June, so he'll give way to Tyler Saladino at shortstop Saturday. Anderson is hitting just .226 over his last 53 at-bats and has seen his OPS dip to .631 over the past couple weeks, so the routine day off could be a good chance to clear his head as well.
