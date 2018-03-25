White Sox's Tim Anderson: Held out Sunday with minor soreness
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Anderson will be held out of Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to minor soreness in the shortstop's left shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson picked up the injury while diving in the field for a ball Friday against the Mariners. The shoulder issue likely won't threaten Anderson's availability for the start of the season. Anderson is slated to serve in an everyday role at shortstop this season, though he'll likely slot near the bottom of the order after delivering a woeful .276 on-base percentage across 606 plate appearances in 2017.
