White Sox's Tim Anderson: Held out Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Anderson will be withheld from the starting nine after exiting Tuesday's outing due to a bruised left ankle. He isn't expected to miss an extended period of time -- Anderson anticipated being in Wednesday's lineup. Jose Rondon will start at shortstop in his absence.
