Anderson went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Royals.

Anderson broke a 2-2 stalemate, blasting his 19th home run with two outs in the top half of the 12th inning in the 4-2 win. To go along with a .248/.290/.420 slash line, the 25-year-old has already set career bests in doubles (27), homers (19), RBI (62) and runs (73).