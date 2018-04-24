Anderson is batting first against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Yoan Moncada is Chicago's typical leadoff hitter, but with lefty Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for Seattle, Anderson will take a turn atop the order. The speedy shortstop has mashed southpaws in his career, hitting .323 with a .470 slugging percentage over the past three seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories