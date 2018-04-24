White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hits leadoff Tuesday
Anderson is batting first against the Mariners on Tuesday.
Yoan Moncada is Chicago's typical leadoff hitter, but with lefty Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for Seattle, Anderson will take a turn atop the order. The speedy shortstop has mashed southpaws in his career, hitting .323 with a .470 slugging percentage over the past three seasons.
