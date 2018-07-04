White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting on the rise
Anderson went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-8 extra-inning win over the Reds.
Anderson's batting average and on-base percentage remain mediocre, but he's delivered value in other areas. The stolen base is his team-high 18th, and he also leads the team with 47 runs scored. Until a couple of weeks ago, we couldn't even describe his average as mediocre -- he was hitting .230 on June 20 -- but Anderson's hit safely in 11 of last 12 games, going 18-for-49 (.367) with 11 runs, two home runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes 2-for-5 against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, steals base in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, scores three runs•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Produces without hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...