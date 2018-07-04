Anderson went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-8 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Anderson's batting average and on-base percentage remain mediocre, but he's delivered value in other areas. The stolen base is his team-high 18th, and he also leads the team with 47 runs scored. Until a couple of weeks ago, we couldn't even describe his average as mediocre -- he was hitting .230 on June 20 -- but Anderson's hit safely in 11 of last 12 games, going 18-for-49 (.367) with 11 runs, two home runs and seven RBI.