Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 5-0 victory over the Yankees.

Anderson smacked a three-run home run with two outs off Miguel Castro to cap the scoring in Chicago's five-run eighth inning. After being a late scratch (undisclosed) from Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, Anderson returned to the lineup and led off for Game 2. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game and the sixth time in May that he's had three hits. For the month, he's slashed an impressive .397/.454/.513.