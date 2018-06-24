Anderson went 2-for-4 with a homer, a steal, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's loss to Oakland.

The homer, a three-run shot off Daniel Mengden in the first inning, was Anderson's 13th of the season, while the steal was his 15th of the year. He's on pace for 28 homers and 32 steals, giving him an outside shot at a 30-30 season if he can keep the pace up. Production in those categories has been enough to make Anderson a fairly valuable shortstop despite a relatively low .239 batting average.