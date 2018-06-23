Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's win over the A's.

Anderson tagged starter Chris Bassitt for a double -- his ninth of the year -- and later slugged a solo homer off Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning. Anderson's 12 home runs are tied for sixth among MLB shortstops, but he only has 28 RBI on the season (which ties him for 14th at the position). The 25-year-old's power is a nice feature but it comes with a 25 percent strikeout rate, which helps explain the .235 batting average and .299 on-base percentage.