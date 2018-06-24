White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, steals base in loss
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a steal, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's loss to Oakland.
The homer, a three-run shot off Daniel Mengden in the first inning, was Anderson's 13th of the season, while the steal was his 15th of the year. He's on pace for 28 homers and 32 steals, giving him a shot at a 30-30 season. Production in those categories has been enough to make Anderson a fairly valuable fantasy shortstop despite a relatively low .239 batting average.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...