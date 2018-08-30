White Sox's Tim Anderson: In Thursday's lineup
Anderson (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat fifth against Boston on Thursday.
Anderson returns to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's contest due to a bruised left ankle. He should be fully operational moving forward. Across 128 games this year, Anderson has hit .247/.291/.418 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 25 stolen bases.
