White Sox's Tim Anderson: Joins 20-20 club
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.
Anderson's third-inning shot was his 20th homer of the season, giving him the first 20-20 season (homers, steals) of his career. The 25-year-old shortstop has made strides in 2018: taking more walks, striking out less and improved defense. His batting average and on-base percentage, however, remain on the low side. A little more plate discipline may be in order. Anderson swings at 40.7 percent of the pitches he sees outside the zone (190th out of 202 players with 400 plate appearances). That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can be when a player isn't making consistent enough contact.
