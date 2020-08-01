Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin Saturday.

Anderson left Friday's game against the Royals with what was initially called right hip soreness, although the issue is evidently with his groin. He'll now miss at least 10 days, though the White Sox have yet to provide a concrete timetable for his return. Catcher Yermin Mercedes was recalled to take his place on the roster, but it will be Leury Garcia taking his place at shortstop Saturday against the Royals.