White Sox's Tim Anderson: Launches first homer of 2019
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and four runs scored Friday against Seattle.
Anderson smoked a two-run single to center in the second inning and hit his first homer of the season, a solo blast, to left field in the eighth. He's now 7-for-16 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and a stolen bag through five games this year.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reinstated Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: To return Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves to paternity list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely out for Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for personal reasons•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects first extra-base hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...