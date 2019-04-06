Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and four runs scored Friday against Seattle.

Anderson smoked a two-run single to center in the second inning and hit his first homer of the season, a solo blast, to left field in the eighth. He's now 7-for-16 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and a stolen bag through five games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories