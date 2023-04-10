Anderson was removed from Monday's game against the Twins due to left knee soreness in the sixth inning after suffering the injury while playing the field in the bottom of the fourth, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to his departure.

Anderson sustained the knee injury when he was clipped by a baserunner while he attempted to corral an errant throw during a rundown play. Though he was able to get up on his own, walk off the injury and stay in the game for the final out of the fourth and the entire fifth inning, Anderson remained on the bench when the White Sox returned to the field for the bottom of the sixth. Expect the White Sox to provide an update on Anderson's condition later Monday once he's further evaluated, but for now, he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday's contest.