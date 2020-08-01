Anderson exited Friday's contest against the Royals with right hip soreness.
Anderson had gone 2-for-3 with a double and one strikeout to begin Friday's contest, but he was removed in the seventh inning due to a hip issue. Whether the shortstop misses any additional time as a result remains to be seen.
