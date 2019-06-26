White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leaves Tuesday's game
Anderson was helped off the field Tuesday after suffering an apparent right ankle injury, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Anderson made a lunging play behind second base and appeared to tweak his right ankle/foot as prepared to throw across his body to first base. The 26-year-old put no weight on the leg as he was assisted off the field. Anderson went 2-for-3 with a run scored prior to exiting the game.
