Anderson was helped off the field Tuesday after suffering an apparent right ankle injury, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Anderson made a lunging play behind second base and appeared to tweak his right ankle/foot as prepared to throw across his body to first base. The 26-year-old put no weight on the leg as he was assisted off the field. Anderson went 2-for-3 with a run scored prior to exiting the game.

