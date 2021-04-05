site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leaves with lower-body injury
RotoWire Staff
Anderson exited Sunday's game against the Angels after suffering a lower-body injury while trying to beat out a groundball in his first at-bat.
He was bent over grimacing after getting thrown out at first base with what looked like a pulled hamstring or quad. Leury Garcia replaced him at shortstop.
