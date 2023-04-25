White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday that Anderson (knee) will likely need 10-to-15 at-bats during his eventual minor-league rehab stint, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson is still with the White Sox in Toronto, so any rehab assignment wouldn't begin until Wednesday at the earliest. The shortstop should be able to accumulate those necessary at-bats in 3-to-5 games, so he'll likely be in store for a short rehab assignment, whenever it begins. Anderson looks to be tracking toward a return to the White Sox lineup in the early part of May.