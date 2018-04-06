White Sox's Tim Anderson: Manufactures run Thursday
Anderson went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers.
Anderson stole his fourth bag (four attempts) of the season after he opened the second inning with a single, then moved to third on a groundout before scoring on Adam Engel's sacrifice fly. It was the second such instance over the first week that Anderson's legs led directly to a run. He vowed to run more in 2018 and he's followed through. What would enhance his base-stealing and run-scoring opportunities is if the hitter with a career OBP of .291 can develop the patience to take more walks. Thursday's two-walk game was just the second of his career.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Big improvement over 2017•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Steals first bag Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Belts two home runs on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup for Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched again Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...