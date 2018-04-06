Anderson went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers.

Anderson stole his fourth bag (four attempts) of the season after he opened the second inning with a single, then moved to third on a groundout before scoring on Adam Engel's sacrifice fly. It was the second such instance over the first week that Anderson's legs led directly to a run. He vowed to run more in 2018 and he's followed through. What would enhance his base-stealing and run-scoring opportunities is if the hitter with a career OBP of .291 can develop the patience to take more walks. Thursday's two-walk game was just the second of his career.