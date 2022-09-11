Anderson is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist Tuesday, at which point the White Sox could have a better sense of if or when he'll return this season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Anderson underwent surgery on his left hand Aug. 11 and is now four weeks into what was expected to be a six-week recovery period. His upcoming meeting with a specialist should determine whether that six-week timeline remains in place, and if Anderson receives a positive evaluation, he could be cleared to resume light baseball activities. Elvis Andrus has taken over as the White Sox's everyday shortstop while Anderson has been on the mend from surgery.