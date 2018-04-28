White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moved up to leadoff Friday
Anderson batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double in Friday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.
Yoan Moncada is the primary leadoff bat for the White Sox, but he's been replaced atop the order the last three times when facing a left-handed starter, as was the case Friday against Kansas City's Danny Duffy. This was the third time Anderson's batted leadoff this season. He was the team's primary leadoff hitter to start the 2017 season, but his free-swinging ways eventually led to a drop to the seven-hole, where he's been most often deployed this season. He's been a more patient hitter in 2018, striking out less frequently while taking an occasional walk along the way. He has seven free passes through 23 games after walking 13 times over 146 games in 2017.
