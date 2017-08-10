Anderson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double in a 7-1 win against the Astros on Wednesday.

The two clubs were locked in a scoreless tie entering the bottom of the fifth, when Anderson opened the floodgates with his two-run shot. He's now hit safely in seven consecutive games, racking up a pair of long balls and three doubles during that span. Anderson was known almost exclusively for his speed in the minors -- the guy stole 49 bases while hitting only five home runs in Double-A just two years ago -- but through his first 199 MLB contests, he has more long balls (20) than steals (16). He's also struggled with his plate discipline, posting a whiff rate north of 27 percent and a walk rate under three percent, so the 24-year-old still has some work to do to become a steady fantasy asset.