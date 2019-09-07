White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves to leadoff
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.
Anderson moved to the leadoff spot Friday as Leury Garcia (personal) was away attending the funeral services of a relative. Anderson has hit safely in seven straight games (six with multiple hits), going 14-for-32 with five doubles, two homers and four RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Takes over AL batting lead•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Big day at dish•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Starts new month hitting•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting for day game•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Provides offense in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak hits double digits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...