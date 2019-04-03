The White Sox placed Anderson (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday.

Anderson was scratched from the lineup for Monday's series opener after his wife went into labor, but that won't count toward his paternity leave. With the White Sox waiting until Wednesday to make a roster move, Anderson will now have up to three days to spend with his wife and newborn. Assuming he takes the maximum amount of time off, Anderson should check back into the starting nine for Saturday's home game against the Mariners. Yolmer Sanchez will fill in for Anderson at shortstop Wednesday.

