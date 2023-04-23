Manager Pedro Grifol said Anderson fielded grounders and ran a handful of sprints Saturday, and the shortstop could soon begin minor-league rehab assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox haven't set a date for Anderson to start the rehab assignment, though it sounds as though he could report to an affiliate sometime this week. The 29-year-old has been sidelined by a left knee sprain since April 10, so he should be able to rejoin the big club after making only couple appearances in the minors.
