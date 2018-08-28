Anderson went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Yankees.

Anderson drove in a run during the seventh inning on a double to right field as the White Sox took the series opener in the Bronx. He's put together an impressive month of August, batting .280 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 24 games. Anderson will look to finish the regular season strong after slashing .249/.294/.421 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI through 127 games in 2018.