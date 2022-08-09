Anderson (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Kansas City and is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 29-year-old sat out the matinee while serving the second and final game of his suspension, but he was diagnosed with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is expected to miss the next six weeks while recovering from the procedure. Anderson sustained the injury during Saturday's game against the Rangers on a check swing, and the tear is causing a dislocation of the exterior tendon of his finger. Leury Garcia and prospect Lenyn Sosa, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend, are the primary options to fill in at shortstop for the White Sox.