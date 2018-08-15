White Sox's Tim Anderson: On bench Wednesday
Anderson is not in the lineup versus the Tigers on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson will take a seat for the series finale after picking up two hits during Tuesday's victory. In his absence, Yolmer Sanchez will start at shortstop while Matt Davidson gets the nod at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in losing effort•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records multi-hit performance•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Pulled for lack of hustle•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Supplies Sunday's offense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...