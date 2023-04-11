The White Sox placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and he's expected to be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained left knee, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson sustained the injury in Monday's win over the Twins after he was involved in a collision on the field. Elvis Andrus should slide over to handle shortstop while Anderson is out, with Romy Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto and Lenyn Sosa all in the mix for reps at second base.