White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson would remain out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays due to leg soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. "If this was October, he'd be in there, but this is preventative," La Russa said of Anderson.

The Chicago skipper stressed that Anderson wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, so the 28-year-old shortstop truly looks to be out of the starting nine for a second straight day for extra maintenance amid a heavy schedule of games for the White Sox. Danny Mendick will fill in for him in the series finale, but expect Anderson to be back in the lineup for Monday's game in Toronto.