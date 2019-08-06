White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out for Tuesday's nightcap
Anderson is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-5 in the matinee.
Anderson is heating up, notching five hits in his last two games and six in his last three contests. He is hitting .314 with 12 home runs and 15 steals in 318 plate appearances. Christian Yelich, Francisco Lindor and Whit Merrifield are the only other players who are hitting at least .300 with 15-plus steals and double-digit home runs. Leury Garcia is starting at shortstop in the nightcap.
