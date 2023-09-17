Anderson is not in the White Sox's lineup Sunday versus the Twins.
Anderson was omitted from the lineup for the second time in the week. Though, when he was on the bench Sept 12, it was the second game of a doubleheader. Elvis Andrus will start at short and bat leadoff in the 30-year-old's place.
