Anderson will receive a scheduled day off as expected Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It was reported Saturday that Anderson would get the day off Sunday, and he is indeed absent from Tony La Russa's lineup card for the series finale. Danny Mendick will shift to shortstop as Leury Garcia mans second base as the leadoff hitter.
