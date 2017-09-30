White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of lineup Saturday
Anderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
Anderson will receive a standard day off following 21 straight starts, while slashing .322/.337/.444 during that span. In his place, Tyler Saladino will pick up a start at shortstop.
