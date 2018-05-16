Anderson will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Andy Masur of WGN Radio reports.

Anderson will receive a rare day off for the first time this season as the White Sox are in the early stages of a 16-day stretch without a scheduled off day. In his place, Yolmer Sanchez will start at shortstop and Matt Davidson will man third base. Over 38 games this season, Anderson is hitting .239 with a .729 OPS, to go along with seven home runs, 11 RBI and 10 stolen bases.