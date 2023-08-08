Anderson (forearm) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Yankees.
Anderson took a pitch to the left forearm in Monday's series opener against New York, but X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day with a contusion. Elvis Andrus will cover shortstop and bat leadoff for the White Sox on Tuesday night.
