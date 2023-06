Anderson (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup versus Seattle on Sunday.

Anderson was removed early against the Mariners on Saturday with soreness in his right shoulder, and while White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was somewhat optimistic Anderson could play Sunday, the shortstop will not be able to go for the series finale. Elvis Andrus gets the start at shortstop and bat ninth, while Zack Remillard will get the start at second base and hit second.