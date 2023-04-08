Anderson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases and four runs scored Friday against the Pirates.

Anderson snapped out of a short cold stretch, as he tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the season and first since April 1. He also remained aggressive on the basepaths, and his pair of stolen bases Friday brought his total on the campaign to four. Overall, Anderson has also chipped in seven runs scored and four extra-base hits across 36 plate appearances.