White Sox's Tim Anderson: Playing through knee soreness
Anderson has been playing through knee soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The knee soreness could partially explain the incident Tuesday in which Anderson was pulled for not hustling. The White Sox are nowhere near the playoff race so could choose to send Anderson to the disabled list to play it safe, but given that they keep running him out there, no such move seems imminent.
