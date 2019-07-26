Anderson (ankle) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Anderson started at shortstop, his first rehab game in the field, and played six innings. He's played back-to-back games but has not yet played nine innings in the field. Manger Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that Anderson feels good, although he was taking secondary leads on the bases. It would not be surprising to see the White Sox give him more at-bats with the Knights, given his length of stay on the injured list. Anderson has been out since June 25.

More News
Our Latest Stories