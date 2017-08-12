Play

Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Kansas City.

Anderson has been a disappointment in 2017, but is teasing fantasy owners here in August. Over the last nine games, the 24-year-old shortstop is slugging .675 with seven of his 13 hits going for extra bases, including three homers. The flip-side to those good numbers are his 15 strikeouts (37.5%) and zero walks during that stretch, suggesting Anderson still has some plate discipline issues to work through.

