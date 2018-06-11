White Sox's Tim Anderson: Produces without hit
Anderson went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over Boston.
Anderson worked a bases-loaded walk against Rick Porcello in the third inning, then alertly came around from second base on a 3-1 putout on which Porcello stumbled after taking the throw from Mitch Moreland. This was Anderson's fourth multi-walk game of the season, three more than the free-swinging shortstop had during his first two seasons in the majors. He has now walked 20 times over 243 plate appearances (8.3 BB%) this season, after accepting just 13 free passes over 606 plate appearances (2.2 BB%) in 2017.
