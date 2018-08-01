Anderson was pulled from Tuesday's game by manager Rick Renteria for not running on a low line drive in the sixth inning, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assumptions can be dangerous; Anderson assumed his line drive would end in an inning-ending catch, but the umpire ruled it no catch and Anderson was out at first base after declining to leave the batter's box. Renteria was visibly angry but it's hard to imagine this resulting in a long-term benching. Anderson was caught stealing prior to his removal and has now gone 17 games without a stolen base.