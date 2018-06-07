White Sox's Tim Anderson: Rare day off
Anderson is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson will head to the bench for the series finale as Jose Rondon picks up a start at shortstop. Over the past 12 games, Anderson is hitting .295 with a 1.036 OPS and 13 RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Delivers key hit Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with sore thumb•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Blasts two home runs•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Slugs eighth homer Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...