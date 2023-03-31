Anderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored Thursday against the Astros.
Anderson assumed his typical role as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, and he had a positive start to his season. His double came with two outs in the third inning where he was ultimately stranded, though he scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after earning a one-out walk. Anderson's 2022 season was derailed by groin and finger injuries, though he entered the new campaign fully healthy after also playing in the World Baseball Classic.
