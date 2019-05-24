Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

The speedy shortstop made his at bats count in a dominant win against the Astros, reaching base three times including an RBI single. Anderson has been turning up the heat again, slashing .326/.359/.491 to go with 25 RBI, 13 stolen bases and eight home runs.