Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jays.
Anderson will get a breather after he went 4-for-10 with three runs scored in his first two games back following a groin injury. Danny Mendick will take over at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday.
