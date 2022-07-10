Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Anderson is off to a slow start in July with a .518 OPS through nine games, though he has perked up over the past few days by going 5-for-13 with a double, an RBI and three runs. Leury Garcia will shift to shortstop while Yoan Moncada takes over leadoff duties Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: In mild slump•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Two hits in return•