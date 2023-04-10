Anderson is currently receiving treatment on his knee, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson was removed from Monday's victory over the Twins with left knee soreness in the sixth inning. The injury occurred when he made contact with a baserunner while attempting to bring in a poor throw on a rundown play. The shortstop is day-to-day for now, but there's a good chance he'll sit Tuesday's game against Minnesota as a precaution at the very least.
